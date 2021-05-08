Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal will be desperate for a win when West Bromwich Albion come visiting on Sunday. After the ignominy of being knocked out of the Europa League, how will Mikel Arteta respond?
The North London club’s season turned on its head as Villarreal, managed by former boss Unai Emery, knocked them out of Europa league. That has put an end to the Gunners hopes of reaching the Champions League. They do have a way of qualifying for Europa League domestically but face an uphill task.
All in all, it’s looking like the Gunners will be without European football next season, for the first time in a quarter century.
As for the Baggies, they have transformed their fortunes under Sam Allardyce. With two wins in their last five games, they have given themselves an outside shot at survival. They will make it hard for the hosts to get a win and look to compound the Gunners’ misery.
Arsenal vs West Brom FYIs
Kick-off time: 7 PM GMT, Sunday 9 May
Arsenal Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Arsenal (LWDLW) West Brom (WWLDD)
Arteta is going to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. There are going to be a couple of changes made to the defence. Calum Chambers comes in and will start as the right back with Kieran Tierney on the left. Rob Holding will keep his place, but Gabriel will be preferred to partner the Englishman instead of Pablo Mari.
Thomas Partey was one of the few who impressed against Villarreal and will be leading the midfield once again. He will have a different partner this time round as Mohamed Elneny comes in.
These two will have to be adventurous in their passing in order to break down the Baggies defence.
Bukayo Saka is likely to be given a rest and the experienced Willian will take his place on the right wing. Emile Smith-Rowe starts as the central attacking midfielder with Nicolas Pepe on the left. The attack will need to be more creative against a team that has become solid in recent weeks.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line for Arsenal and should be looking for more chances to come his way. The captain hit the post twice during the week but will have to put that disappointment aside and focus on the weekend.
The Gunners are in a delicate position and if they don’t win on Sunday, it will make the situation more fraught.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI vs West Brom (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Willian, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Leno getting good performents in eorupa league semi final . I want to see like that at all matches. Arsenal should get more higher level on epl table .if Some refrees did equitably Arenal will be higher position..