Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Arsenal will host Leicester City in their first home game of the season. The matchup sees two sides traveling in opposite directions. Arsenal is building towards being a force in the league, with Leicester seemingly on a downward slide. Historically, the Gunners have the wood over the Foxes. In their last three league matches against the 2015/16 Premier League champions, Arsenal has scored seven while conceding only once, collecting all nine points along the way.

The last time Arsenal had a better league run over the Foxes was at the turn of the century. They won four in a row across the 1999/00 season. It’s compounded because Leicester has only won once in their last 25 league away matches against the Gunners. That was in October 2020 when they triumphed 1-0. The Foxes have lost more top division games against Arsenal than any other side.

Kick-off: Saturday, Aug 13, 3pm local, Emirates Stadium

I am not expecting any major changes from last week as far as the Arsenal starting XI goes. Aaron Ramsdale will start as the goalkeeper. In front of him will be the impressive William Saliba, alongside Gabriel in central defense. Ben White will play 60 minutes at right back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko starting at left back. I think Takehiro Tomiyasu gets half an hour off the bench at right back.

Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka & Martin Odegaard will make up a three-man midfield. I am expecting new boy Fabio Vieira to get his first minutes in a Gunner’s shirt if he gets a full week of training in.

The attack will see Gabriel Jesus in the number nine role, with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka starting on either side of him, providing width in the attack.

I don’t think there is any question that Arsenal will win this game. As I have intimated many times during this preview, Arsenal is on the ups and Leicester City is seemingly on a downward spiral. This one could be over by half time.

Prediction: Arsenal 4, Leicester City 0

