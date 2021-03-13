Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal takes on Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday for a very spirited Premier League fixture. Given their status as a nearly fully fit squad, let’s look at what kind of squad rotation we might see.
The Gunners did leave it late, but ultimately they secured an important win over Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday. This win has probably given them a boost heading into Sunday’s important clash.
Spurs have beaten their rivals earlier this season and will be very confident of their chances. With players such as Heung-min, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane in particular, they possess a real attacking threat.
Mikel Arteta will have to find a way to keep them quiet for his team to stand a chance of winning.
The Emirates club will be once again start in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. Given the recent performances of the defence, there is likely to be only one change in that department.
Cedric will come in place of Hector Bellerin to fill in as the right back, and he will have Kieran Tierney on the left. The Brazilian centre back partnership of Gabriel and David Luiz has worked well and Arteta is likely to stick with this duo.
In the centre of midfield, the early substitution of Thomas Partey during the week was an indication that the midfielder was being saved for the weekend. He will definitely be starting this match and will have his usual partner Granit Xhaka along with him.
Ahead of them, there are some interesting decisions that will have to be made by the boss.
Despite how well Willian has been playing, it should be Nicolas Pepe slotting in on the left wing to offer more pace and dynamism. Martin Odegaard, having scored his first goal, will be raring to go. And on the right wing, it will be the irreplaceable Bukayo Saka.
Up front, Arsenal will have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line. The Gabonese forward has a good record against Tottenham, and will want to keep that going. If the front four can combine well, a win becomes a strong possibility.
There is a lot to be gained by winning this game and both teams will be aware of this.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Tottenham (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Cedric, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
