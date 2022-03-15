Arsenal Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Liverpool FC

Arsenal hosts Liverpool FC on Wednesday in a midweek match up that feels like a Sunday showcase affair. The Gunners haven’t suffered a Premier League defeat since New Year’s Day, while the Reds last league came just before 2021 flipped to 2022. LFC are making sure we are going to have a real title race this season while Arsenal appear to be favorites to lock up the fourth and final UCL qualification slot.
It’s a match-up of two sides that are in absolutely scorching hot form right now. Let’s look/preview at it from the perspective of the north London side.
Arsenal vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kick: Wed Mar 16, 8pm Emirates
Team News: Arsenal Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool
Weekly Premier League Football Podcast: go here
Result Probability: Arsenal 51% Liverpool 25% Draw 24%
PL Position: Arsenal 26mp, 51pts, 4th place Liverpool 28mp, 66pts, 2nd place
PL Form Guide: Arsenal WWWWW Liverpool WWWWW
Arsenal Team News
Emile Smith Rowe recovered from an illness in time to get a little work in during the win over Leicester City, so maybe he takes on a bigger role here. However, Takehiro Tomiyasu will stay on the sidelines, as his calf injury has still not healed.
There are no other fitness or selection issues to speak of, so expect Mikel Arteta to stick with the same first XI as we’ve seen recently. Cedric will continue filling in for Tomiyasu.
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction
Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette
Fearless Prediction
Something has to give when two substantial winning streaks such as these collide. So I’m going to say- exciting, high-scoring draw. 2-2.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind