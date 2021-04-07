Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Slavia Prague (Europa League)

Arsenal get back to Europa League action as they welcome Slavia Prague in on Thursday. Given the latest updates on the team news situation, what changes will Mikel Arteta be making to his team?
The North London club had a disappointing result over the weekend as they lost decisively to Liverpool. They will need to do much better this time around if they still have hopes of claiming a trophy this season.
It is not just about silverware though as the Emirates club will also get a direct entry into the Champions League, should they be Europa League outright winners. Slavia have already eliminated Leicester City and Rangers from the competition this season, so they will not be a pushover.
Arteta will have his team set up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. Ahead of him, there will be a couple of changes made to the defence. Both Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers will miss out of this one.
Hector Bellerin will come in as the right back and it will be Cedric on the left. As for the centre backs, it will likely be the duo of Rob Holding and Gabriel.
There is a decision to be made with regards to the centre of the pitch. Thomas Partey will definitely start, and we have three players in the race to partner up with him. The return of Granit Xhaka to regular training indicates that he will take up his usual spot alongside the Ghanaian.
Dictating the tempo of the game will be crucial in getting a win for the hosts. Ahead of these two, there is likely going to be one change made. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will drop to the bench and Bukayo Saka will come in for him. The other two slots will be taken by Martin Odegaard and Nicolas Pepe.
If these three can get it going, it will make a positive result much easier to attain. Arsenal will have Alexandre Lacazette leading the line and his link-up play will be needed to get the attack clicking.
His form has improved recently which is good news for the team.
Despite Slavia being a tough team to beat, Arteta will be confident of securing the win and taking a lead into the second leg.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Slavia Prague (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette
