Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

Arsenal will be hosting Sheffield United on Sunday after progressing to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. Now that we know the team news for this one, how many changes will Mikel Arteta make from the side that played in midweek to this one?
The North London club had a tough trip to Anfield in the Cup but eventually emerged victorious on penalties. Bernd Leno was the hero on Thursday saving two spot kicks which gave the Emirates club the win. They will now face Manchester City in the quarterfinals.
In goal, the hero of the Cup game, Leno, will keep his place and be beaming with confidence. With the Gunners set to return to their 3-4-3 formation, the likely three central defenders starting here will be Rob Holding, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney.
Though Gabriel started against Liverpool, it is likely that he will make way for the Scot. Having Tierney allows the team an extra option in attack, which will help in breaking down opposing teams.
Coming to the wingbacks, Hector Bellerin will be back, replacing Cedric Soares. The Spaniard has been getting better with each game and will want to keep that momentum going. On the other side, Bukayo Saka will be playing as the left wing back. The youngster will be key in combining the midfield and attack.
In the centre of midfield, it will most likely be Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka, who are tasked with protecting the defence and feeding the attack. Mohamed Elneny started on Monday in the League Cup, but Arteta’s preferred duo will keep their places. They were impressive once again in the Cup and will have another challenge on their hands with Sheffield.
As for the attacking trio, we will see the return of Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. These three have been the go-to options for the manager in the Premier League. Lacazette in particular has been among the best goal scorers in the league and fans will hope that he continues his hot streak.
Aubameyang is always a danger wherever he plays and his partnership with the Frenchman will be important for Arsenal. Willian has also settled in nicely into this team. It will be a tough game, but the Gunners will be expecting to get the three points.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup vs Sheffield United 3-4-3:
Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette
