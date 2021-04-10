Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

Arsenal return to Premier League action as they travel to Sheffield United on Sunday. Given what we know of the team news in this one, what changes can we expect for this game?
The North London club could not get a win in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal against Slavia Prague. Before they can play the second leg, they have to contend with a team that is in the relegation zone. It should be an easier game than in midweek, still challenging nonetheless.
Getting a win at the weekend will give a boost of momentum ahead of the much more important Europa League game. But to obtain the victory, the Emirates club must ensure that they can take their chances.
Mikel Arteta will continue to have his team line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. Due to the injury situation at the club, there is likely to be only one change in defence.
Calum Chambers will come into the team in place of Hector Bellerin and start as the right back. The Englishman will have Cedric with him on the other flank. The centre back duo is set to remain the same with Rob Holding and Gabriel.
Thomas Partey is likely to be rested for this game as the Ghanaian will be needed for the Europa League. This will see Mohamed Elneny get a start and the Egyptian will be paired up alongside Granit Xhaka. Both of them must find ways to feed the attack, and at the same time protect the defence behind them.
Ahead of this duo, there is going to be one change with Willian dropping to the bench and Nicolas Pepe starting on the left wing.
He will be full of confidence after scoring on Thursday.
Along with him, it will be the duo of Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka, who will bring the bulk of the creativity.
Arsenal should have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the starting eleven and he needs to regain his form. The Gunners don’t really have much to play for in terms of the league, but getting as many wins as possible would still be a boost going forward.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Sheffield United (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
