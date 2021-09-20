Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wimbledon AFC

After getting two wins in a row in the Premier League, Arsenal will turn their attention towards EFL Cup as they host Wimbledon. Following a hard-fought win over Burnley, how will Mikel Arteta change his team for this game?
The Gunners got the win thanks to a wonderful free-kick from Martin Odegaard and they had to then produce a strong defensive performance to keep Sean Dyche’s men at bay. Now, they will face the League One side and will be confident going into the game.
Arsenal vs Wimbledon FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 22 September Wednesday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (LWLWW) Wimbledon (DWWWL)
With Aaron Ramsdale playing the last two games, this midweek fixture should see the return of Bernd Leno. The north Londoners will once again set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
The rest of the defence will also have a completely new look. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney are all going to be rested. Cedric and Nuno Tavares will start as the full-backs. And as for the centre backs, it is going to be the pair of Rob Holding and Pablo Mari.
The centre of midfield is going to see changes as well. The pair to start this game are going to be Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland Niles. Both of them started against Norwich City earlier this month and showed real glimpses of their talent. Due to suspensions and injuries, this is likely to be the manager’s preferable combination.
Ahead of the central midfielders, the boss has the chance to rotate quite a bit. Martin Odegaard should start as the attacking midfielder due to the dearth of options. Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe can expect themselves to be rested. Gabriel Martinelli will start on the left wing with Folarin Balogun on the right.
Upfront, Arsenal are more likely to go with the experience of Alexandre Lacazette over Eddie Nketiah. Overall, the Gunners will be putting out a strong team and they are expected to get another win. Arteta will be hoping to see a repeat of the West Bromwich Albion performance against Wimbledon.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI vs Wimbledon (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Cedric, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Folarin Balogun, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette
