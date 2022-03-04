Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Watford FC

Arsenal travels to Watford FC this weekend to secure a vital three points in their chase for a Champions League place. The Gunners have an incredible record against Watford FC in the Premier League. They have scored in all 15 of the two sides’ meetings in Premier League action. Not only that, but they have scored first in fourteen of those 15 clashes.
The one time they didn’t score first was back in the 17/18 season when Watford recorded a 2-1 victory. Interestingly, the calendar year of 2017 is the only time that Watford has collected all three points against the North Londoners. Their only other PL victory against Arsenal came in January of that year.
This weekend’s match could have huge ramifications at both ends of the table. A victory for Arsenal could see them move into fourth place on the table, whereas a victory for the Hornets will see them potentially rise out of the relegation places.
Watford FC vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Sunday, 6 March 2022 2 PM
Where is it? Vicarage Road, Watford
Who’s in form? Watford FC (LLWLD) Arsenal(LDWWW)
What are the odds? Watford FC (+550) Arsenal (-175) Draw (+300)
Here’s how I see the Gunners lining up against Watford FC this weekend.
Aaron Ramsdale will wear the goalkeepers’ gloves in this one. The young Englishman has got to be in contention for the signing of the season. He has claimed 5the number one jersey with aplomb and has consigned German Bernd Leno to bench cover. I’ve said it once, I said it a million times – he is destined to be England’s number 1.
In the center of defense, Ben White and Gabriel will partner with each other from the beginning, barring some kind of catastrophic event. At right-back, Cedric Soares will continue to benefit from Takehiro Tomiyasu being injured to start.
At left-back, Kieran Tierney is certain to start here. The midfield spots are pretty predictable here.
Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will partner up at the base of a three-man midfield. Norwegian Martin Odegaard is the other name in this midfield three and he will provide the attacking impetus from the center of the park.
In attack, Alexandre Lacazette will remain the focal point going forward for the Gunners. The veteran Frenchman’s contract may be up at the end of this season, but it doesn’t seem to prevent him from being selected.
On his right, it will be Bukayo Saka and to the left of the French veteran will be Brazilian young gun, Gabriel Martinelli.
I think that a Roy Hodgson version of Watford FC will make things hard for the Gunners. If this match-up had been in the first weeks of the season, I might’ve picked an upset here. It’s not and I won’t. Mikel Arteta’s men will continue their charge for a top-four spot with a comfortable victory.
Arsenal 4-0.
