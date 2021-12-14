Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Game week 17 sees one of the less spicy London derbies take place between Arsenal FC and West Ham United. Although it is not a bitter rivalry, both sides will give their all for the three points this weekend. Arsenal needs them to keep in touch with the European places. West Ham needs them to maintain their stranglehold on that coveted fourth position and an unlikely Champions League qualification.
The Gunners come into this one in patchy form. With two wins from their last five fixtures, it’s not as bad as their beginning of the season, but another loss here would make for ugly reading on the form lines.
Arsenal FC vs West Ham United FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 15th December 2021
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (LWLLW) West Ham (LDWLD)
One of the bigger stories (outside of COVID-19 and Champions League gaffes) to develop this week was the story surrounding Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. For a second time, they suspended him after failing to adhere to team rules.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding his future in North London and it will be interesting to see if he manages a spot on the bench for this match. He has been officially stripped of the captaincy.
I’ve given you all the info, now let’s look and see if I can predict the starting XI for Arsenal in this crucial match.
England’s number one-elect Aaron Ramsdale is a dead certainty here. Even before Bernd Leno pulled up lame with a groin injury, the young Englishman had made this spot his own with tremendous performances and electrifying saves.
He will start.
In defense, it seems like Arsenal favors Kieran Tierney at left-back. He would have played two games in the last 8 days by the time kick-off comes around. I doubt the medical staff will want him playing a third, so I am going for Nuno Tavares here. Gun Japanese recruit Takehiro Tomiyasu will line up at right-back.
Ben White and Gabriel continue in the center of defense. They have been real barometers this season. When they have played well, so has Arsenal. They will need a rest during December, but with softer fixtures to come, it won’t be in this one.
Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will be the starting defensive mids, with Martin Odegaard playing centrally through the midfield too, but in a much more attacking role.
The attack will have Alexandre Lacazette as its focal point with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka on either side of him. It wouldn’t surprise if Mikel Arteta tries to shoehorn Gabriel Martinelli in the attack somewhere.
I am picking a draw for this Arsenal team. These sides are evenly matched, and there will be goals. I think it will be highly entertaining and might just steal the show as the match of the round.
