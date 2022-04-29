Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

It’s East vs North in the latest London derby of the Premier League season. Arsenal travels to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United. Should Mikel Arteta’s men pick up all three points against the Hammers, it could be vital to their top-four hopes.
Arsenal had lost three matches in a row prior to their last two fixtures in the league. Incredibly. Arsenal had lost to Southampton, Brighton, and Crystal Palace before they defeated both Chelsea and Manchester United in the space of three days. Those two victories placed the Gunners in the driver’s seat in the top four race. They currently sit in the coveted fourth place with 60 points, two points ahead of Spurs.
Veteran French striker Alexandre Lacazette loves playing against West Ham. In his last seven league appearances against the Hammers, he has had six goal-scoring involvements (five goals and one assist).
Bukayo Saka has scored penalties in his last two appearances. He is the youngest player to score PKs in consecutive EPL fixtures. The only Gunner to have scored penalties in three consecutive matches is the legendary Ian Wright.
West Ham vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Sunday, May 1st, 2022 4.30 PM PM Local Time.
Where is it? London Stadium, London.
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham
Who’s in form? West Ham (LWDLL) Arsenal (LLLWW)
What are the odds? West Ham (+340) Arsenal (-125) Draw (+280)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Starting XI Prediction
Between the posts, the Gunners will have the best English keeper alive defending their net. Aaron Ramsdale has been sensational this season and has a huge future ahead of him.
Benjamin White and Gabriel will provide the cover at the center of the defense. Gabriel may be the most under-rated center-back in the entire league.
When he is in form, there aren’t many better than him. Nuno Tavares will continue at left-back, with Takehiro Tomiyasu returning to the starting XI at right-back.
Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny will continue their fledgling partnership at the base of the Gunners’ midfield. If you haven’t had a chance to see Xhaka’s thunderbolt of a goal against Man Utd last weekend, check it out. Martin Odegaard will provide the attacking thrust from central positions.
Bukayo Saka shakes off an injury to start at the right-hand side of Arsenal’s attack. Gab Martinelli comes in for Emile Smith Rowe on the left-hand side of the attack. Eddie Nketiah can feel hard done by, but I am dropping him in favor of Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman loves playing against West Ham.
Stuey Predicts
I simply can’t see anything other than an Arsenal win in this match. They are in tremendous form and have an outstanding record playing away to West ham historically. Add that to the fact the Gunners should have the fresher players, it is with full confidence I predict Arsenal to win 2-0.
