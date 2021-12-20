It’s quarter-final week in the Carabao Cup, and the very first match-up sees Arsenal welcome Sunderland to North London. In a clash between Premier League and League One sides, Arsenal is an overwhelming favorite and will look the part of favorites to book a place in the semi-finals.
The Black Cats actually enter this game on a good run of form and a second-string Gunners side will have to be at their absolute best in order to try and defeat them. We expect manager Mikel Arteta to ring the changes in this match. After a four-match streak of naming an unchanged starting XI in the Premier League, we expect this match to be the one where the bulk of the regular first-team players enjoy a rest.
With this in mind, let’s have a look at what the Gunners starting xi might look like for the Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Arsenal vs Sunderland (League Cup) FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7.45 PM GMT, 21st December 2021
Arsenal Team news: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (LLWWW) Sunderland (LDWWD)
German Bernd Leno has recovered from his groin injury just in time. He made his return to the bench last time out in the Premier League and looks likely to start here.
Cedric Soares and Nuno Tavares will fill the full back positions. Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu could do with a rest now after barely missing a minute in his debut season for the Gunners. Kieran Tierney will probably get the night off here too, with the hectic schedule in December still a factor.
English backup duo Rob Holding and Callum Chambers will fill the center-back roles. They are a deft hand and will get the job done with minimum fuss.
Ashley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny are likely to line up in place of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. Maitland-Niles is probably benefitting from Sambi-Lokonga’s positive COVID diagnosis, so the Englishman will look to seize this opportunity.
Record signing Nicolas Pepe will look to showcase what he can offer to the team. In what are becoming increasingly rare opportunities for him, the Ivory Coast international needs to perform, or he might find that he is on his way out of North London. Emile Smith-Rowe will probably start on the opposite flank after appearing from the bench in the last two Premier League fixtures.
Playing just off the striker will be Eddie Nketiah. The 22-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in recent months and could push his claim for a starting berth moving forward, if he has an outstanding performance here.
The focal point in the attack will be Alexandre Lacazette. He is back playing in his favored position and will surely be the one to take the captain’s armband permanently now.
This Arsenal outfit could easily take care of Sunderland ‘s best side and considering it is likely to be a substantially weaker Black Cats side than their strongest one, I am picking Arsenal to win in 90 minutes.Follow paulmbanks
