Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Leeds takes the three-hour trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend. With Leeds on the fringes of a relegation scrap, the stakes are high for the Yorkshire club. The same can be said for Arsenal. They are locked in a battle for Champions League qualification.
Last weekend the Gunners won their third match in a row when they defeated West Ham at the London Stadium. Center backs Gabriel and Rob Holding scored the goals for Arsenal as they effectively ended West Ham’s chances of finishing in the top four.
The result capped off an impressive run of fixtures that saw them defeat Chelsea and Manchester United as well.
It was not as nice of a weekend for Leeds. The Whites welcomed Manchester City to Elland Road. Pep Guardiola’s side needed to win to regain first place in the Premier League. The result was never really in doubt. Rodri opened the scoring against Jesse Marsch’s side in the thirteenth minute and by the final whistle, the score was 4-0.
Leeds will be glad to see the back of Manchester City this season, their two fixtures against the Sky Blues had an aggregate score of 11-0.
Arsenal vs Leeds
When is it? Sunday, May 8th, 2022 2 PM UK Time.
Where is it? Emirates Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? Arsenal (LLWWW) Leeds (WWLDW)
What are the odds? Arsenal (-220) Leeds (+600) Draw (+380)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Starting XI Prediction
Aaron Ramsdale will start between the sticks for the Gunners. He is the clear number one at Arsenal now. He is one of the shrewdest signings the north London club has made in recent seasons.
With Benjamin White unlikely to play here, Rob Holding and Gabriel will start as the center-back pairing. Rob Holding scored his first Premier League goal in 81 EPL appearances in the victory over West Ham last weekend. Nuno Tavares will continue at left-back.
Japanese right back Takehiro Tomiyasu starts his second match in a row after returning from injury recently.
The midfield trio will probably be unchanged from the last few weeks. The base of the midfield will contain Egyptian Mohamed Elneny and former captain Granit Xhaka. Norwegian star Martin Odegaard will be charged with providing the attacking thrust from the center of the park.
I think Mikel Arteta will tweak the front three slightly from what we saw against West Ham last weekend. For starters, I think Gab Martinelli drops out in favor of Emile Smith-Rowe. I also think Eddie Nketiah drops out in favor of Alexandre Lacazette.
On the right-hand side, Bukayo Saka continues.
Stuey Predicts
As I have mentioned twice during this preview, this match is huge for both side’s respective targets for the season. Unfortunately for Jesse Marsch and Leeds United, I think Arsenal will be too good for them.
The Gunners consolidate their top four spot with a 3-1 victory.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind