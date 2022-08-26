Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

League leaders Arsenal face newly promoted Fulham in match week four of the English Premier League. The Gunners are undefeated in their last 33 fixtures against sides promoted from the Championship. Their last loss to a club making the leap up from the second tier was against Newcastle in 2010. On that day, they lost 1-0.

The Gunners come into this fixture on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over another newly promoted side in Bournemouth. Mikel Arteta’s charges were never headed by the Cherries. Martin Odegaard got them off to a flier with two goals in a little over ten minutes. William Saliba closed the game out with a goal of the season contender to hand Arsenal another three points.

Their opponents, Fulham, rode their luck with a last-minute winner in a roller coaster of a fixture against Brentford. The Cottagers flew out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, before frittering it away in the second half. Marco Silva’s men found a way to victory, however. Aleksandar Mitrovic put home a 90th minute winner to send the home fans into raptures.

This has the potential to be a huge match.

Fulham at Arsenal FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Aug 27, 5:30 pm local, Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Team News: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Arsenal victory 74% Draw 16% Fulham victory 10%

Watch: USA network

Starting XI Prediction

With the Gunners essentially injury free, I am not expecting any change to their starting XI. Why would they? It has served them so well thus far this season. That means Aaron Ramsdale starts in goals. He has been great so far this season, conceding just twice in 270 minutes.

No change means Ben White remains out of position at right back, with Gabriel and William Saliba forming a formidable partnership at center back. New signing Oleksandr Zinchenko continues at left-back.

The midfield will comprise former captain Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, with Norwegian superstar Martin Odegaard starting in a more advanced role.

Gabriel Jesus will spearhead the attack. The change in scenery is working for the Brazilian. He is in his best form since he first arrived in England. Compatriot Gab Martinelli starts to his left, with England star Bukayo Saka starting to his right.

Match Prediction

As I said earlier, this has the potential to be a huge match. Both sides are in form, and let’s not forget it is a London derby. With all that in mind, I can’t see anything other than an Arsenal victory. Fulham will make them work for it, but the Gunners start their season with at least four wins in a row.

Arsenal 3-1

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

