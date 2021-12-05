Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

Arsenal travel to Merseyside to take on a struggling Everton side in the last fixture of game week 15. Both sides are suffering from a poor stretch of form to differing degrees. Arsenal has lost two of their last three fixtures and the good form, that saw them ascend up the table is fast becoming a thing of the past.
Arsenal is winless in their last three Premier League fixtures against Everton. Failure to win here would represent their worst run of form against the Toffees in almost 20 years. Everton is in a much worse position currently. The Toffees are winless since late September and the toxic atmosphere that surrounded the club when Rafa Benitez was appointed is returning.
Another loss here would surely spell the end of his ill-fated reign on the blue half of Merseyside.
Everton vs Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 6th December 2021
Arsenal Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Everton (LDLLL) Arsenal (WWLWL)
Read on to see the likely starting XI for this huge clash between the red of London and the blue of Merseyside.
The Gunners gloveman will be Aaron Ramsdale. The 23-year-old has just about been signing of the season. His opposite number in this match, Jordan Pickford, is the incumbent national team number one. A good performance from Ramsdale here could help him usurp Pickford.
I don’t see much changing in defense for the Gunners. Kieran Tierney is clearly out of favour so I expect Nuno Tavares to continue at left-back, with Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu lining up at right-back. Ben White and Gabriel will continue at center-back.
There’s a lot to like about their burgeoning partnership.
Speaking of burgeoning partnerships, Albert Sambi-Lokonga and Thomas Partey should pair up as the fulcrum at the center of midfield. They aren’t perfect, but they are reliable and complement each other well.
The wings might be a little different with the emerging news of Emile Smith Rowe’s injury. Gabriel Martinelli will likely switch back to the left flank should the English sensation be deemed unfit to take part. Bukayo Saka comes back into the lineup in his favored right-wing position.
Martin Odegaard showed what he can bring to the team against United last time out, so I expect him to keep Alexandre Lacazette out of the side.
He will line up just off of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who will play sat center forward as usual.
I am picking the Gunners to pick up three points away from home here. This result will likely bring the end of Rafa Benitez’s ill-fated spell at the helm of Everton FC.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind