Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Arsenal returns to Premier League action this weekend where they face their whipping boys, Burnley. The Gunners will be eager to put on a good show for their home fans. This is the first league match the Emirates faithful has seen this year since Arsenals clash with champions-elect Manchester City on New Year’s Day.
The less said about that match, the better. January has been a horrible month for the Gunners. Prior to the New Year, Arsenal was said to be turning a corner regarding their form and standing in English football.
Arsenal vs Burnley FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 23rd January 2022
Team News: go here
Premier League Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (WLLDL) Burnley (LDLLL)
That all came to a screeching halt this month as they have recorded three defeats and one draw in all competitions. They will hope to put something positive on the January ledger when they take on Burnley here. Let’s have a look at who just might be part of the side to turn the January tide for the North Londoners.
Aaron Ramsdale will start in goals. Even before Bernd Leno’s injury, he was the undisputed number one at the club. I expect it to remain that way for many years to come.
In defense, the tireless Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu will play right back. It is lucky that he is so ‘tireless’ with the number of games he has been playing back to back. At left-back, Scottish international Kieran Tierney will take his place.
Ben White and Gabriel will continue as the first-choice central defensive pairing.
Martin Odegaard will probably take up the same role he did against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Odegaard is not a defensive midfielder. I guess that just illustrates how bad the injury crisis is at the moment for Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe will play the Norwegians’ usual role as the attacking fulcrum of central midfield.
Bukayo Saka will line up on the right-wing, with Gabriel Martinelli lining up on the opposite side of the attack.
The talented young duo will flank veteran Alexandre Lacazette, who will play the traditional striker’s role.
If this game avoids postponement, Arsenal wins here. Despise the injury crisis. Because the Gunners just love playing Burnley.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind