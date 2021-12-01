Tomorrow night sees Arsenal visit Manchester United in a match that could convey indications of which club is further along in their rebuild. Both of these traditional big six powerhouses have been down in recent years, but the Gunners seemed to have recently turned the corner.
The Kroenkes were patient with Mikel Arteta, and it seems like the manager’s youth movement is paying dividends now. The North Londonders may find themselves back in Europe next season.
Arsenal FC at Manchester United FYIs
Thu Dec 2, 8:15 GMT, Old Trafford
Google Result Probability: Arsenal 26% Draw 26% United 48%
PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 5th, 23pts WLWWW United 8th, 18pts DLLWL
Let’s take a look at who Arteta may select for his first team in this one, and how he might shape the formation.
It is reasonable to expect he’ll come out in a 4-2-3-1 tactical approach.
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United
Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Thomas Partey, Albert Smabi-Lokonga; Emile Smith-Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Manchester United 1, Arsenal FC 1
The Ralf Rangnick factor makes this one a little difficult to predict, but we’re going to go score draw with our fearless prognostication.
