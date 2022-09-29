Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

League leaders Arsenal face their arch nemesis Tottenham Hotspur in one of the most anticipated North London derbies in recent history. Their clash comes hot on the heels of the two women’s teams facing each other last weekend in a historic Women’s Super League fixture.

Both sides had emphatic victories prior to the international break. We’ll focus on Arsenal’s result in this preview. Head to the Tottenham preview for a recap on how they performed.

Arsenal completed a revenge mission last time out when they defeated fellow Londoners, Brentford 3-0. Fabio Vieira capped his second appearance for Mikel Arteta’s men with a beautiful strike. William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus got the first two goals in what was a ‘nice kick about with the boys.’

If you know, you know

Arsenal vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 1, 2022, at 12.30pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal Tottenham

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 46% Draw 26% Tottenham 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 18pts WWL-W Tottenham 3rd, 17pts WDW-W

Starting XI Prediction

Arsenal has a few injury concerns heading into this one. You can check them out in our team news article here. There is some cause for optimism, however, as the trio of Thomas partey, Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney are all considered better than 50% chances to play some part in this fixture.

Here is how we think the Gunners might line up against Spurs.

GK – Ramsdale

DEF – Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko

MID – Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard

ATT- Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Stuey’s Two Cents

It is Arsenal vs Tottenham, and the prize is first place. It is a testament to how far both clubs have come. Arsenal has been scintillating this year. On the other hand, Tottenham have not been at their best mostly, but have still ground out wins. You don’t want to miss this one.

I think the home ground advantage gives Arsenal a slight edge. I think it will be the difference between the two sides.

Arsenal 2-1

