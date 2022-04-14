Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

The Gunners and the Saints clash at St. Mary’s Stadium this weekend in the Premier League in the traditional 3 pm timeslot.
The fixture kicks off a run of hugely significant fixtures for Arsenal over the next seven days, beginning with the aforementioned clash with Southampton. It is closely followed by a huge London derby just a few days later before they take on Manchester United in the early kick-off next Saturday. It is not hyperbole to say that the Gunners’ season will be riding on the results of these next three fixtures.
Arsenal will have a healthy amount of confidence heading into this fixture. The North Londoners have suffered defeat just once in their last 12 Premier League fixtures against the south coast club. On top of that, they will be looking to complete their first league double over Southampton in five years.
Southampton vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Saturday, April 16 2022 3 PM Local Time
Where is it? St. Marys Stadium, Southampton
Who’s in form? Southampton (LWWWW) Arsenal (LLLDW)
What are the odds? Southampton (+295) Arsenal (-105) Draw (+260)
Starting XI Prediction
Aaron Ramsdale has had his colors lowered a few times in the last six weeks or so when starting between the posts for Arsenal. He is still the undisputed number one in terms of the goalkeeping situation for the Gunners. He starts here.
Gabriel and Benjamin “Don’t Call Me Ben” White will start as the center-back pairing in front of the English shot-stopper. Cedric will continue at right-back, but it is the other full-back spot that has some issues following Kieran Tierney’s season-ending injury. Last time out Granit Xhaka started at left-back, and while he wasn’t a disaster – he was definitely missed at the base of the midfield three. I am expecting a recall for Nuno Tavares in this match at left-back.
The base of the midfield three will be patrolled by the aforementioned Granit Xhaka, alongside Albert Sambi-Lokonga. Martin Odegaard will return to the attacking role he has performed so admirably in this season.
I don’t expect too many surprises in the front three. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will be charged with providing the width. Veteran French striker Alexandre Lacazette will start in the number nine role.
Stuey Predicts
This fixture is anything but a straightforward victory for Arsenal. Southampton will have a point to prove after being humiliated by Chelsea last weekend. Arsenal will be desperate to keep the pressure on bitter rivals Tottenham, too. It is a hard one to predict, but I am going with the Gunners picking up an away victory over the Saints.
Arsenal 2-1.
