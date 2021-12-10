Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

The Gunners host Southampton in Premier League action this weekend as they look to put an end to another form slump that is threatening to derail their season. After recovering from a poor start to the season with a ten-game undefeated streak, Arsenal has since won one of their last four matches.
The pressure will be on Mikel Arteta and his staff to get a tune out of their squad once again. The one benefit of not taking part in Europe this season is there is plenty of time on the training pitch to work through any issues.
Arsenal should also get a boost by the return of academy product and emerging superstar Emile Smith Rowe along with polarising former captain Granit Xhaka being in and around the squad after making a miraculous recovery from the knee injury that threatened to rule him out for the rest of 2021.
Arsenal vs Southampton FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 11th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (WLWLL) Southampton (WLLDD)
Anyway, it’s crystal ball time. Let’s see how the Arsenal might just lineup against Southampton.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is a shoo-in to line up between the posts. He has made an incredible transformation from ‘twice relegated Aaron Ramsdale’ to ‘England number one-elect Aaron Ramsdale’. Such is his improvement, the injury to Bernd Leno has had zero effect on the team.
Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu has made the right-back position his own and I expect that to continue. Kieran Tierney started and played just over an hour against Everton.
He failed to impress me and I think that Nuno Tavares will return to the starting lineup at left-back.
Gabriel and Ben White continue to develop, and I stand by the fact that they will become one of the most formidable center-back pairings in the league.
Former captain Granit Xhaka will line up alongside Thomas Partey in the center of the park. The Swiss has made an incredible return from injury and nudges an unlucky Albert Sambi-Lokonga out of the starting XI for a second match in succession.
Martin Odegaard has been working himself into some form and scored for the second game in a row against Everton. I think he will keep his spot at the attacking point in the central midfield three.
Bukayo Saka will line up on the right-wing, and Emile Smith Rowe will line up on the left should he pass a late fitness test. Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli makes way after suffering a hamstring injury last time out.
The focal point of attack is a bit of a coin toss. Alexandre Lacazette was poor against Everton and was subbed off. Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only played five minutes right at the death against Everton, despite Lacazette’s poor performance.
I am going to pick Aubameyang. He just seems a little more dangerous in front of goal at the moment. Arsenal should win with this squad.
A confidence-boosting 1-0 victory to get their season back on track is just what the doctor ordered, and that’s what I think will happen.Follow paulmbanks
