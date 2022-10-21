Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC

League leaders Arsenal take their juggernaut on the road to the South Coast to take on Southampton. The Gunners sit four points clear of their closest challengers at the summit of the Premier League table. Arsenal has had a successful week.

Right after they had moved four points clear in the EPL, the Gunners secured safe passage to the next phase of the Europa League. They did that by defeating Dutch side PSV 2-1.

Arsenal at Southampton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 23, 2022, at 2 pm UK at St Mary’s Stadium

Google Result Probability: Southampton 17% Draw 22% Arsenal 61%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton 14th, 11pts LLLDW Arsenal 1st, 27pts LWWWW

Starting XI Prediction

Arsenal went reasonably strong against PSV but still gave key players a rest. Hearts were in mouths when Bukayo Saka went off during the Europa League clash, but he is expected to have no problem backing up this weekend.

Here is how we think Arsenal will line up at St Marys.

GK- Ramsdale

DEF- White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney

MID- Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard

ATT- Martinelli, Jesus, Saka

Stuey’s Two Cents

Arsenal heads to St Mary’s, knowing the last time they faced Southampton, they were defeated. Even though that happened as recently as April, I think The Gunners are a much different animal this time around. I don’t know when Arsenal will lose their next fixture, but I am pretty comfortable saying it won’t be this weekend. Arsenal 3-0.

