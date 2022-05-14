Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

After missing out on securing the fourth spot against Spurs last time out, Arsenal head to St. James Park to face Newcastle. The Gunners will know nothing less than a victory will suffice if they wish to return to the UEFA Champions League.
Mikel Arteta’s men will be glad that it is The Toon that they are facing. The North London club has dominated fixtures against Newcastle in recent times. In their last eighteen fixtures, Arsenal has won 17 of them. The lone exception in that run was a 2-1 defeat at St. James Park in the 2018/19 season.
The Magpies don’t have a substantial track record when playing on a Monday. They have just a 29% win record on Monday night football (W2 D3 L15). Arsenal has struggled on Mondays this season, as well. Mikel Arteta’s side has won no three of their games on a Monday this campaign, losing their last two.
Arsenal wunderkind Bukayo Saka has been involved in a goal in all three of his EPL apps against the Tyneside club. He has never scored on Tyneside, however, with all three of his league appearances against Newcastle coming at the Emirates Stadium.
Newcastle vs Arsenal
When is it? Monday, May 16th, 2022 8 PM UK Time.
Where is it? St. James Park, Newcastle
Who’s in form? Newcastle (WWWLL) Arsenal (WWWWL)
What are the odds? Newcastle (+320) Arsenal (-115) Draw (+280)
Starting XI Prediction
Aaron Ramsdale will start between the posts for Mikel Arteta’s side. The young Englishman had a poor game last time out against Tottenham and will be eager to make amends.
Defense is a little tricky for the Gunners. Benjamin White will return to the starting lineup at the center of defense. With Rob Holding and Gabriel both potentially unavailable, Takehiro Tomiyasu will deputize at center back.
That means Cedric Soares will get the opportunity to atone immediately for his horrible performance last time out at right back. Nuno Tavares comes in to start at left back.
There will be slightly more stability in midfield as Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny will start in midfield. Those two will have a slightly more defensive remit that Martin Odegaard, who will be asked to provide the attacking thrusts from the center of the park.
Bukayo Saka will want to keep his goal a game record against Newcastle intact. He will get a chance to do so, starting on the right wing. Emile Smith Rowe starts on the right-wing as Gab Martinelli drops to the bench.
Alexandre Lacazette returns to the starting XI at the expense of Eddie Nketiah in the striker’s role.
Stuey Predicts
I feel the result of the Spurs game will directly affect the result of this match. If Spurs beat Burnley, this young Gunners side is likely to crumble under the pressure of needing to win. However, if Spurs drop any points, Arsenal’s more gifted squad will easily account for Newcastle. Considering I picked Spurs to win, I think the former is most likely. Newcastle win 2-1
