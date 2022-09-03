Arsenal at Manchester United Team News, Starting XI Prediction

In a match week that is full of London derbies, this fixture stands above them all as the match of the weekend. League leaders Arsenal travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United. It is a fixture that harkens back to the early days of the Premier League. Arsene Wenger vs Alex Ferguson. Roy Keane vs Patrick Vieira. This version pits a resurgent Manchester United under Erik ten Hag to take on a dangerous Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta.

Should the Gunners defeat the Red Devils, it will be their sixth straight victory to begin the 2022/23 season. If they achieve this, they will be in an elite company. Only Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle have ever started an EPL season with six straight victories.

Arsenal FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kick Off: Sun Sept. 4, 4:30 GMT, Old Trafford

Team News: Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 26% Draw 27% Man United 37%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 15pts WLLLW United 5th, 9pts WWWLL

2022 Summer Transfer Window Report Cards

Man United Man City Chelsea Arsenal West Ham Liverpool

Team News

Here is the latest on each individual currently in the treatment room, from the Arsenal gaffer himself – Mikel Arteta.

Thomas Partey (Thigh Injury)

‘With Thomas, hopefully, we are talking weeks or even shorter than that, I hope.’

Aaron Ramsdale (Knee Injury) & Martin Odegaard (Ankle/Foot)

‘Those two [Ramsdale and Odegaard] are being assessed; we will see more tomorrow. Hopefully, they will be able to train with the team.’

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Knee Injury)

“Unfortunately, with Alex, that’s still not the case; he missed two games and has not been able to train with the team yet.’

Mohamed Elneny (Thigh Injury)

‘With Mo, it’s probably a little bit easier, and we are talking months.’

Starting XI Prediction

With Aaron Ramsdale not 100% fit, this could be the perfect opportunity to give Matt Turner his Premier League bow. William Saliba and Gabriel start as the central defensive partnership in front of the American. Ben White remains out of position at right back, with Kieran Tierney starting at left-back.

Albert Sambi Lokonga gets a rare chance to start with the injuries to Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey. Granit Xhaka plays alongside him. Emile Smith-Rowe starts in place of the injured Martin Odegaard as the central attacking midfielder.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli start on the right and left wings, respectively. Gabriel Jesus will be the starting striker.

Turner; Tierney, Saliba, Gabirel, White; Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith-Rowe; Saka, Martineli; Jesus.

Stuey’s Two Cents

This is without a doubt the match of the weekend. Even if you stripped away all the history between the two sides, it would still be the game of the week. Arsenal has been sensational in the opening few weeks of the Premier League. Manchester United has won three on the bounce, after a dreadful opening two fixtures.

Really, this game could go either way. Being at Old Trafford gives United a slight advantage, but I think this Arsenal side is the real deal. Therefore, I am going with the Gunners to win their sixth match in a row, cementing their place at the top of the EPL table.

Arsenal 2-1



Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories