Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

There’ll be memories of Wenger and Ferguson. I am sure we will see our fair share of archive footage of Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira squaring up against each other as well. That’s because two historic behemoths of England’s top tier will face each other this weekend as Arsenal host Manchester United.
There’s plenty on the line for both clubs here. With just five games to play, and only three points separating them from each other and Tottenham Hotspur, the three teams are embroiled in a race to finish fourth and qualify for the pinnacle of club football, the UEFA Champions League. It’s been a strange old run-in. All three sides are guilty of throwing away their advantage over the other at different times over the last couple of months. This fixture has a feeling of finality about it. The loser of this fixture can consider themselves officially eliminated from the race for fourth place.
Arsenal has some impressive recent home form against Manchester United. They are undefeated in their last three fixtures against the Red Devils at Emirates Stadium.
Even more impressive is that they have kept a clean sheet each time. The Gunners will create history if they keep this run going. Arsenal has never kept a clean sheet in four consecutive home games against United.
Here is how I think the Gunners will line up against United this Saturday.
Aaron Ramsdale will line up between the sticks. I’ve said it a million times here on thesportsbank.net – he is the best English keeper around right now. Arsenal did some shrewd business signing him.
Defense is not so straightforward. I am going to go with Rob Holding and Gabriel lining up centrally. Ben White will moonlight at right-back again, with Nuno Tavares playing left-back.
Mohamed Elneny was superb versus Chelsea and I expect him to keep his spot alongside Granit Xhaka at the base of a midfield three. Martin Odegaard brings the attacking thrust from the center of the park yet again just ahead of those two.
Eddie Nketiah’s brace against Chelsea will surely keep him in the number nine position. The front three functioned well as a unit against the Blues, so I am going with the same wide options. Bukayo Saka starts on the right and Emile Smith-Rowe starts on the left.
Stuey Predicts
This is tough. Both sides need a victory, but I don’t feel I can rely on either of them to perform. United will come out breathing fire after the shellacking they received at Liverpool, and Arsenal will be full of confidence after defeating Chelsea. Ultimately, I think they will cancel each other out. 1-1 Draw
