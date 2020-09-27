Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Arsenal travel to Anfield to take on defending Premier League champions Liverpool. What sort of team will they go with on Monday?
The Gunners come into this game after a win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. Manager Mikel Arteta made many changes to the team that took on the Foxes in midweek. After that squad rotation, who will be returning back into the first XI to face the champions?
Bernd Leno will continue his presence in goal, which is obvious. Mikel Arteta is very likely to go with a 3-4-3 formation in front of him. With centre back David Luiz starting against Leicester, he will definitely also be in the starting eleven here. Alongside him will be Rob Holding and new signing Gabriel. The latter has been impressive as he’s adjusted to the English style of play quite quickly.
As for the wing backs, the manager might go with a more defensive option to counter the attacking threat that Liverpool possess. Hector Bellerin should be marshalling the right flank, and on the opposite would be a returning Kieran Tierney.
Though we would normally see Bukayo Saka or Ainsley Maitland-Niles in this role, this duo offers more solidity. The midfield will see the usual duo of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka. Both of them have been the preferred choice for the Gunners thus far. They will have their work cut out if Liverpool new signing Thiago starts.
Ceballos will be given the license to venture forward and support the attack.
Coming to the attacking trio, it will in all probability be Willian who gets the nod over Nicolas Pepe. The former Chelsea winger has been a revelation since switching to the Emirates. He will offer Bellerin more protection and that might be a factor in his favour. For the other two positions, it is a given Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will start on the left-hand side.
In the middle, the role will be given to Alexandre Lacazette. Though Eddie Nketiah has been in great form, the more experienced French forward will be tasked with leading the line.
For Arsenal, the pressing game has to be on the money and if they can do that, getting the win is a real possibility here.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup vs Liverpool 3-4-3:
Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette
