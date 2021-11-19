Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Arsenal head to Anfield to face Liverpool in a game that just might be a game that lives up to the historical billing of these two giants facing each other. Liverpool will be dying to set things straight after their shock loss to West Ham before the international break.
On the flip side of the coin, Arsenal will be hoping to keep their hot streak of form running as they look to consolidate their top-four push. Arsenal has kept clean sheets in their last three Premier League away games. They will be attempting a fourth in a row at Liverpool.
The Gunners haven’t kept four league clean sheets away from home since 2005. With that in mind, let’s jump right into our starting XI prediction.
Liverpool v Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 20 November Sunday
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (DWWWW) Liverpool (WWDWL)
In goals, it will without a doubt be newly minted England senior international Aaron Ramsdale. The summer signing from Sheffield United has silenced the doubters and kept German Bernd Leno warming the bench for the majority of this season.
Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu will face the sternest test of his short Premier League career at right-back. He will likely be tasked with shutting down Mohamed Salah.
Kieran Tierney’s job on the left-hand side will not be much easier as the Scot will be charged with trying to keep Sadio Mane quiet.
In the heart of the defense, the promising center-back pairing of Ben White and Gabriel should continue to develop. The entire Arsenal defensive line will have their work cut out for them on Saturday.
Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga will continue as the deep-lying center midfield pivot.
Sambi-Lokonga has been coming along nicely in the midfield this season after his move from Anderlecht over the summer, and he is proving the perfect partner for a fully fit Partey.
Emile Smith-Rowe and Bakary Saka will line up on the left and right wings respectively. Arsenal has a couple of sensational players on their hands here. They could be exciting fans at the Emirates for years to come if they continue their current trajectory.
Playing just off the main striker, I am going for Martin Odegaard to start ahead of Alexandre Lacazette. I think the Norwegian might be able to stretch the Liverpool defense a bit better than the French veteran.
The striker will be captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he might not be scoring loads of goals, but he is certainly back in form and will be relishing the opportunity to get one over his former boss.
