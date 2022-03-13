Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Arsenal welcomes Leicester City to London this weekend. It is a fixture that Mikel Arteta’s men will hope to win to maintain their stronghold on fourth place in the Premier League. There is a youth revolution going on at The Emirates Stadium right now. The Gunners’ dramatic reversal of their early season form can be credited to the development of some incredible young talent.
From Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli in attack to Aaron Ramsdale’s emergence as the best English goalkeeper around, the future seems bright for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Last time out in the Premier League, Arsenal won a five-goal classic against Wolves 3-2. Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli both got on the scoresheet in a match the Gunners almost threw away.
The fact they held on to take all three points shows far this side has developed in such a short time.
Arsenal vs Leicester City FYIs
When is it? Sunday, 13 March 2022 4.30 PM.
Where is it? Emirates Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? Arsenal (DWWWW) Leicester City (LWWWW)
What are the odds? Arsenal (-200) Leicester City (+550) Draw (+350)
Here’s our predicted starting XI for the Gunners as they take on Leicester this weekend.
Aaron Ramsdale will take his usual post between the posts. His development into the best English goalkeeper has been a joy to behold. I don’t think Bernd Leno has enjoyed his view from the bench, however.
In defense, the tried and tested pairing of Ben White and Gabriel will line up at center back. Cedric Soares will probably continue deputizing in Takehiro Tomiyasu’s absence at right-back and Kieran Tierney will start at left-back. The Scottish international has been incredible this season.
Thomas Partey will play alongside Granit Xhaka at the base of a three-man midfield, with Norwegian Martin Odegaard playing ahead of them. The Norwegian has been in tremendous form of late and will be an enormous threat to the Leicester City defense.
Speaking of threats to the Leicester City defense, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe will start in the wide attacking areas. The wingers have benefitted from Alexandre Lacazette’s unselfish play in the number nine role. The veteran Frenchman will start centrally in the attack.
I think Arsenal is too good for Leicester City at the moment. The only thing that might stop the Gunners’ march to a top-four spot is themselves. Expect the home fans to go home happy here as Arsenal wins 2-0.
Data errors: last time out it was Watford that Arsenal beat 3-2, not Wolves.
I don’t agree that Emile SR will start, having been out 2 weeks, and Martinelli should continue.
…oh, and Tierney has not had a great season of late – his form has certainly dipped.