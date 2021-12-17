Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

With the specter of COVID looming over the entire competition, the Premier League rolls on with Arsenal traveling from London to Yorkshire to face one of their favorite opponents, Leeds United.
The Gunner’s head into this clash on the back of some impressive form that has seen them rise to the fourth spot in the Premier League following their victory over West Ham United. Their horrible start to this season’s campaign is a thing of the past and Gunners fans can be cautiously optimistic about their chances of playing in elite European competition next season.
Even with the drama surrounding their now former captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, the youthful Arsenal side has impressed with Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard, all impressing.
Leeds vs Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 18th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Leeds (DWDLL) Arsenal (WLLWW)
So here we go as I polish off the old crystal ball and see what it tells me as I gaze into it to see who might just start for the Gunners against Leeds.
I required no crystal ball for the goalkeeping position. Aaron Ramsdale will be the man between the posts for the Gunners. An incredible talent, the sky is the limit for this youngster. His performances since becoming the number one choice at Arsenal have made a mockery of the ‘experts’ who were questioning his quality at the start of the season.
The full-backs will probably comprise Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu on the right and Kieran Tierney on the left.
I have had no luck with predicting who will start at left-back for the Gunners this season, so it will not surprise me if Nuno Tavares starts there instead.
The center backs are much easier to predict with summer signing Ben White, all but certain to be paired with Gabriel. The duo has been impressive this season and I think will be the cornerstone to any success Arsenal has in the years to come.
Former captain Granit Xhaka has usurped Albert Sambi Lokonga for the time being and will probably partner with Thomas Partey at the base of the Arsenal midfield.
They might not seem like a great pairing stylistically, but it has been working mostly, so I expect them to remain the first choice pairing.
Martin Odegaard will play as the most attacking midfielder.
After some teething problems after he made his loan move permanent this past summer, the Norwegian is hitting his stride now at Arsenal and is on the verge of being undroppable at the moment.
Emile Smith Rowe should be back after being rested against West Ham. Hew will line up on the left wing with Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side of the attack.
Centrally I am going for Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli in a youthful, but fearsome front three.
I am picking a big win for Arsenal here. Leeds United is terrible this season, and I have seen nothing to suggest that they can win.
