Tomorrow brings a rescheduled EFL Cup semifinal, leg 2/2, between Liverpool and Arsenal, and the main storyline transcends football. This match was originally scheduled to take place two weeks ago, and with Arsenal’s Premier League fixture versus Burnley this weekend potentially getting called off, the elephant in the room is of course the coronavirus pandemic.
The cancelations and rescheduling have created a massive mess, in which it really feels like no one actually knows what’s going on right now. Just ask the manager of Arsenal’s biggest rival.
Carabao Cup Liverpool FC at Arsenal FYIs
Semifinal Leg 2/2 Aggregate 0-0
Kickoff: Jan 20, 7:45pm Emirates Stadium
Team News: Arsenal Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool
Arteta knows the situation, for his club, and everyone else involved, is bad. At this point, it doesn’t seem like the authorities know what they’re doing with the pandemic. That includes the Premier League and the FA.
“This is a no-win situation,” Arteta said.
“When we played the first three games of the season, when other teams were postponing matches, and we played and we tried to play, we were killed. [People said] ‘don’t be naive, if you have that many players out don’t play with your kids’.
“Now we postponed the match for all the right reasons, believe me, and as well you get those reactions. But I think they are normal.”
It’s true, this season has become messy, and there really isn’t a totally consistent and completely fair way to deal with it. Naturally, objections will be raised.
As for this match, there is no reason for Arteta not to pick the strongest side possible. His selection options will be limited enough as it is.
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC (EFL Cup Semis)
Ramsdale; Tierney, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu; Lokonga, Chambers; Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Saka; Lacazette
Prediction: Liverpool 1, Arsenal 0 (Liverpool advances 1-0 on aggregate)
Jurgen Klopp won’t admit it, but he really doesn’t like domestic cups. Still, they are not as short-handed as the Gunners right now, and they had a more talented and deeper side to begin with.
