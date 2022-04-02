Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal will look to continue their terrific 2022 form when they meet South London rivals Crystal Palace. Both sides come into this fixture on the back of tremendous form. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles outfit is undefeated in their last five matches in all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s fourth placed Gunners’ team has only experienced one defeat in their last five, falling 2-0 at the hands of Liverpool. And there is no shame in that.
In recent history, there have been draws aplenty between these two sides. Crystal Palace has only been victorious in one of their last nine matches against the Gunners. Five of the last seven matches between these two have resulted in draws.
In the last 16 fixtures between Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park, Arsenal has only tasted defeat once. That was all the way back in 2017 when Crystal Palace won the North vs South derby 3-0. Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott, and Danny Welbeck led the line for the Gunners on that day. How times have changed.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Monday, April 4 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Selhurst Park, London
Who’s in form? Crystal Palace (DWWDW) Arsenal (WWWLW)
What are the odds? Crystal Palace (+300) Arsenal (+100) Draw (+240)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Starting XI Prediction
With Aaron Ramsdale likely to miss out with a hip injury, German Bernd Leno is likely to replace him between the posts. Leno kept goals in the Gunners’ last fixture against Villa and kept a clean sheet, so he is more than up to the job.
Kieran Tierney is a lock to start at left-back. A returning Takehiro Tomiyasu is looking likely to return and he will take Cedric Soares’s spot at right-back. Benjamin White and Gabriel will continue as the central defensive partnership.
Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will continue their defensive midfield partnership. They are no Rice/Soucek but they are dependable and complement each other well. Norwegian superstar Martin Odegaard will provide the attacking nous from the middle of the park.
There will be a slight reshuffle in attack with Bukayo Saka, unlikely to play the full 90 minutes after his COVID positive test result. I am going with Emile Smith-Rowe to switch to the right flank & Gab Martinelli to start on the left-wing. Alexandre Lacazette will take up his usual post in the number nine role.
Stuey Predicts
Patrick Vieira’s men come into this one in hot form and this match could be a contender for the match of the week. Ultimately, however, I think Arsenal’s class will shine through. I am going with North over South in this London derby.
Arsenal 2-1.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.
