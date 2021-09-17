Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Arsenal had a huge weight lifted off their back last week, when they finally secured their first win of the Premier League season, in the fourth try. Now, they will travel to Burnley on Saturday with a lot more confidence.
The win over Norwich City was encouraging for a number of reasons, one of them being how many chances the Gunners were able to create. That alone should give manager Mikel Arteta hope that they can get another win here.
Burnley vs Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, 18 September Saturday
Arsenal Team News: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Burnley (LLWDL) Arsenal (LLWLW)
Bernd Leno is likely to get back into the starting XI as the north Londoners line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. After impressing on debut, it should be another appearance for Japanese right back Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Kieran Tierney should be stationed on the left.
As for the centre-backs, we will once again see the partnership of Ben White and Gabriel.
The weekend should see the long-awaited return of Thomas Partey to the starting line-up. The Ghanaian was on the bench last week and will add a lot of quality to the Gunners setup.
He will be partnered with the Belgian central midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has looked good every time he’s been on the pitch.
Arteta will have some decisions to make on the composition of the attack. Martin Odegaard will start as the attacking midfielder and his passing is going to be crucial in getting the better of the hosts. Given how well Emile Smith Rowe did against Norwich, he is likely to start on the left-wing.
As for the spot on the other flank, it is down to either Bukayo Saka or Nicolas Pepe, and Arteta is likely to go with the former.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is going to be leading the line for Arsenal and after breaking his Premier League drought, he should be looking forward to this game. If the Gunners can create a few chances for him, they can leave Turf Moor with the three points.
Despite tough opposition, the visitors should be able to get the win.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI vs Burnley (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangFollow paulmbanks
