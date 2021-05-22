Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Going into their final Premier League match of the season, Arsenal will look to make it five wins in a row when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Emirates. Who are the players that will get a start for this game?
The Gunners left it late against Crystal Palace, but ensured they left with the three points. It was important in their fight to get some form of European football for next season. They are out of the hunt for the Europa League, but can still get the consolation prize of the Conference League.
This too is dependent on how other teams such as Everton and Tottenham perform. The hosts will have added motivation in knowing that a win coupled with anything less than three points for Spurs, will let them finish above their rivals for the first time since the 2015/16 season.
Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion FYIs
Kick-off time: 4 PM GMT, 23 May Sunday
Arsenal Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Arsenal (LWWWW) Brighton (LWLDW)
Manager Mikel Arteta will continue to have his team line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation that will have Bernd Leno in goal. There are not going to be any changes in defence that did well against Palace. Calum Chambers will start as the right-back with Kieran Tierney on the left. Rob Holding and Gabriel will begin the game as the centre backs.
After starting the last match on the bench, Granit Xhaka will begin the game with Thomas Partey in central midfield. His influence in the team was clear to see when he came on as a substitute on Wednesday against the Eagles. Along with the Ghanaian, they will look to set the platform for a win.
Ahead of them, it will be the trio of Bukayo Saka, Emile-Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe. They worked well in the last game and threatened to do something every time they had the ball. More of that will be expected against Brighton who can leave gaps open when they venture forward.
As for the striker, Arsenal will go with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who will want to finish the season on a strong note. It is important for the team, and for the captain’s confidence to be among the goals. If he gets enough service, the ball will end up in the back of the net. The offensive firepower of the hosts should prove to be enough to get the three points.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Brighton (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
