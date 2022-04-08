Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton

The Gunners and the Seagulls clash at Emirates Stadium this weekend in the English Premier League. Brighton is in horrible form at the moment. Not only can they not manage a victory, but they are also having a hard time finding the back of the net consistently.
Add that to the fact that they have only won away from home twice since October last year and things are not looking good for Graeme Potter’s men.
Arsenal has not had a good week either. It began with a 3-0 shellacking by a Crystal Palace side with a former Arsenal legend in the dugout, Patrick Vieira. Thomas Partey was then ruled out for ‘weeks’ after sustaining a thigh injury in that fixture.
If that wasn’t enough, first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney was ruled out until next season after suffering a knee injury during training.
Someone has been breaking the mirrors in the dressing rooms at London Colney.
Arsenal vs Brighton FYIs
When is it? Saturday, April 9 2022 3 PM Local Time
Where is it? Emirates Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Arsenal (WWLWL) Brighton (LLLLD)
What are the odds? Arsenal (-160) Brighton (+100) Draw (+290)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Starting XI Prediction
The Gunners will have a bit of a different look about them this weekend. One thing they can rely on to remain the same is Aaron Ramsdale keeping goals.
He had a baptism of fire after returning from injury against Crystal Palace, but I don’t foresee him having any issues here.
Benjamin ‘don’t call me Ben’ White will line up with his usual partner in crime Gabriel as a center-back duo. Cedric Soares continues to fill in at right-back while Takehiro Tomiyasu attempts to find fitness.
At left-back, Nuno Tavares will need to step into Kieran Tierney’s shoes for the foreseeable.
Albert Sambi Lokonga will take the place of the crocked Thomas Partey alongside Granit Xhaka in defensive midfield. Norwegian Martin Odegaard will continue to provide the attacking threat from midfield.
The forward line will see Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli play either side of French veteran Alexandre Lacazette. Lacazette will take up his usual post in the number nine role.
Stuey Predicts
I think the Gunners will bounce back in a big way against a Brighton and Hove Albion side who can’t seem to secure a victory for love or money. I think Arsenal keep themselves in the top four race with a 2-0 victory.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
