Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Brentford takes the brief trip to North London to face Arsenal this weekend. It has been over 75 years since Arsenal has hosted the Bees.
Neither side is in sparkling form coming into this matchup. Arsenal has endured a horrible run of form recently. They finally showed some signs of a fight last week with a victory over a very good Wolverhampton side. It was their first win of the 2022 calendar year.
Last weekend, the Premier League postponed their match with Chelsea because of the Blues’ participation in the Club World Cup. That means the Gunners have had a nine-day break leading into this fixture. More than enough time for Mikel Arteta to prime his starting XI for a revenge job here.
Arsenal vs Brentford
When is it? Saturday 19th February, 3 PM
Where is it? Emirates Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Arsenal (LDLDW) Brentford (LLLLD)
What are the odds? Arsenal (-240) Brentford (+700) Draw (+360)
Team News: go here
STARTING XI PREDICTION
Aaron Ramsdale is an absolute lock to start here. Even before Bernd Leno was struck down with the dreaded Coronavirus, there was no doubt the Englishman will start here. You wonder if he will get a start for the Three Lions in March versus Switzerland or Ivory Coast.
Gabriel and Ben White will start in the heart of defense as the center-backs. Scotland international Kieran Tierney will start at left-back.
I am backing Takehiro Tomiyasu to return from injury to start here at right-back.
The man who is just as liable to get a stupid red card as he is to score an absolute worldie, Granit Xhaka will probably start alongside Ghanaian international Thomas Partey as the deepest lying central midfielders. Martin Odegaard starts in central midfield also, just with a more attacking remit.
Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe will play on the right and left wings, respectively. French veteran Alexandre Lacazette will start as the focal point of the attack.
MATCH PREDICTION
I think Arsenal will chalk up a second straight victory to restart their assault on the coveted and wide-open fourth place position. I fear for Brentford, I genuinely have doubts about whether we will see them in the top flight of English football next year. Arsenal 2-1.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the 'After Extra Time' podcast.
