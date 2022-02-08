Arsenal visit Wolves in a match that could be season determining for both sides. Bruno Lage’s squad are unbeaten in their last five Premier League fixtures, winning four of that quintuple. They currently sit just two points behind sixth-place Arsenal.
Speaking of, Mikel Arteta’s side drew at home to Burnley last time out and now find themselves behind Manchester United and West Ham in race for the top four. Plus, Liverpool have now ousted them from the League Cup semifinals, and that means UCL qualification is all they have left to play for this term.
Arsenal FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
Kickoff: Molineux Stadium, 7:45pm, Thurs, Feb 10
Premier League Position: Arsenal 6th, 36 pts Wolves 8th, 34 pts
Premier League Form: Arsenal DLWWW Wolves WWWDW
Odds: Wolves (+245) Arsenal (+118) Draw (+215)
Let’s take a look at who Arteta might select here as he goes for collecting three points from a road fixture. He’ll have some issues to contend with in central midfield and right back, but still should be able to put forth a pretty strong team.
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Wolves
Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette
Prediction: Wolves 1, Arsenal
Everything about this just screams “score draw” to me.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."
