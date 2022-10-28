Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

The Gunners host Nottingham Forest for the first time in more than twenty years this weekend. Arsenal head into this one as overwhelming favorites in the battle between the overall top and bottom sides in the entire English Premier League.

The win/loss ledger makes grim reading for Forest fans. Nottingham Forest has won just two of their past 27 fixtures against Arsenal. Brian Clough led them to the two victories in 1987 and 1989 respectively.

Arsenal has a great record against newly promoted sides. They have won their last seven in a row against promoted teams. The last defeat they suffered to a team coming up from the Championship was over ten years ago. That was a 1-0 loss to Newcastle back in November of 2010.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 30, 2022, at 2 pm UK at Emirates Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Arsenal Team News: Go here

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 80% Draw `13% Nottm. Forest 7%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 28pts WWWWD Nottm Forest 20th, 9pts LDLDW

Starting XI Prediction

There might just be some changes in the Gunners’ defense, due to injury. The team will also be keen to get Gabriel Jesus finally firing on all cylinders again. Here is how we think the North Londoners will start against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

GK- Ramsdale

DEF- Tomiyasu, White, Saliba, Tierney

MID- Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard

ATT- Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Match Prediction

Can lightning strike twice for Nottingham Forest? Can The Tricky Trees perform heroics not seen since the days of Robin Hood? Will dead last topple top spot? No is the answer. Arsenal might be having a wobble, but they are far too polished to drop points in this one. Expect Mikel Arteta’s side to bounce back with a vengeance. Arsenal 5-0.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

