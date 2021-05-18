Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal will look to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League when they visit Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Following an important victory over Chelsea, what changes will Mikel Arteta make?
The Gunners did well to get the three points at Stamford Bridge in an intense local derby. It will be another trip across London as they take on the Eagles who themselves just got an impressive win over Aston Villa.
The visitors have two games remaining and all they can do is win those and hope other results go their way. Currently in ninth place, they have an outside chance of making it to the Europa League next year which would be a good end to this campaign.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 7 PM GMT, 19 May Wednesday
Arsenal Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Crystal Palace (LLWLW) Arsenal (DLWWW)
Bernd Leno will be in goal as the visitors start in a 4-2-3-1 formation. After playing with a three-man backline at Chelsea, it is likely that Arteta returns to a more conventional back four. Calum Chambers will start as the right back with Kieran Tierney on the left. Pablo Mari is going to be on the bench for this game with Rob Holding and Gabriel starting as the centre backs.
As for the central midfielders, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny will be preferred. The Egyptian is going to be chosen over Dani Ceballos as he offers more protection to the defence. The Ghanaian will have more license to roam forward. If he can do this, it will be difficult for Palace to keep the north Londoners quiet.
Bukayo Saka can move forward and play on the wings after being tried as a wing-back last week. He will be on the right and on the left, Nicolas Pepe will take charge. The Ivorian has had a good season and will want to finish it on a strong note. As the central attacking midfielder, Emile Smith-Rowe should get a start.
Alexandre Lacazette is likely to start as the centre forward in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arteta would like to try out different combinations to give each player a chance to add to their goal tally.
Palace are a strong team, but with the form the Gunners are currently in, the three points should be returning to North London.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI vs Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette
