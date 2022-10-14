Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Arsenal takes on Leeds away from home this Sunday in the English Premier League. Arsenal is sitting pretty at the top of the pile, whilst Leeds United is hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Arsenal has won five of their last six, and the last three fixtures against Leeds United. If The Gunners can manage to win a fourth league match on the bounce against Leeds, it will be the first time since before WWII that they have done so.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been irresistible away from home this season. Incredibly, Arsenal has kept three clean sheets in their four away fixtures this season. That’s as many as they had managed in the fourteen away matches prior to this streak. It’ll be tough to repeat the dose against Leeds.

That’s because, despite their shoddy form, Jesse Marsch’s side is yet to suffer defeat at home. They have won two and drawn two at Elland Road so far this season. They have only done better than this twice before in the Premier League era. It happened in the 1992/93 season and the 2001/02 season.

Leeds vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 16, 2022, at 2 pm UK at Elland Road

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Arsenal Team News: Go here

Google Result Probability: Leeds 17% Draw 21% Arsenal 62%

PL Position, Form Guide: Leeds 14th, 9pts LDLDL Arsenal 1st, 24pts WLWWW

Starting XI Prediction

Arsenal went stronger than we expected in their midweek clash in Norway. They still rested many first team stars, and we think they will go with a similar side as they did last weekend against Liverpool.

GK- Ramsdale

DEF- White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu

MID- Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard

ATT- Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Match Prediction

Arsenal should win this. Despite Leeds terrific home form, I think The Gunners have far too much quality for Jesse Marsch’s side. The problem for Leeds is even if they dominate the pay and create a load of chances; they are too profligate with their shooting. Arsenal does not have this issue. Arsenal 3-0.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about what the Newosis Mental Health Foundation is about here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

