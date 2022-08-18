Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Arsenal will look to keep that winning feeling around the club when they take on AFC Bournemouth this weekend. The Gunners sit equal top of the Premier League, alongside Manchester City. They will fancy their chances of staying there as they take on newly promoted AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

That is because Arsenal have lost just once in their last ten fixtures against the Cherries. That loss came all the way back in 2018, when Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat thanks to a late Jordon Ibe equalizer. Since then the North Londoners have won four of their last five when facing Bournemouth.

Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Aug 20, 5:30 pm local, Dean Court

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth victory 13% Draw 19% Arsenal victory 68%

Bournemouth are on a good run at home, however. They are unbeaten in their last eleven fixtures, winning their last three without conceding. The last time they won four home games in a row without conceding was all the way back in 2010. That was when they were a League Two side.

Here’s how I think Arsenal will line up at the weekend as they look to break the Cherries’ impressive streak at home.

Starting XI Prediction

Aaron Ramsdale will wear the gloves for the Gunners. Barring injury he will start all league games. Backup keeper Mat Turner will have to settle for starts in the domestic cup competitions.

The defense will see Gabriel and William Saliba be the central defensive pairing. Saliba has been tremendous in the opening two fixtures. At right back I am going to pick Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu to start ahead of Ben White. On the left, Oleksandr Zinchenko continues. With Kieran Tierney nipping at his heels, the Ukrainian will move to the midfield sooner rather than later. But not just yet.

In midfield, Thomas Partey & Granit Xhaka will continue. They have been impressive and I see no need to change it up just yet. Martin Odegaard plays in the attacking half through the middle for the Gunners.

Gabriel Jesus will look to build on his opening two goals when he starts up front. Brazilian sensation Gabriel Martinelli starts on the left, with Bukayo Saka starts on the right.

Match Prediction

This should be easy for Arsenal. AFC Bournemouth is no match for this Gunners side on paper. I envision that translating onto the pitch. If Arsenal can score four against Leicester, they can score six against The Cherries. A big win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal 6-0.

