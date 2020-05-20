Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Granit Xhaka, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and now, Germany, global football is currently suspended. The Premier League has been given the all clear by the government to restart in June, behind closed doors. Arsenal FC resumed training today, albeit in small groups only.
However, there are still plenty of question marks when it comes to Project Restart, and we’ll learn more as the days go by. Until football actually returns, we still have plenty of transfer news items to cover. So let’s take a spin through the Arsenal rumor mill in cyberspace.
It was thought in mid-season that midfielder Granit Xhaka was a lock to be headed out the door, after a disastrous episode saw his standing with the club deteriorate and his relationship with the fans implode.
He had been strongly linked with a move to Hertha Berlin, and he’s admitted that transfer talks were held. Don’t expect him to go anywhere now though as he’s now committed to staying in north London. The transition from Unai Emery to Mikel Arteta has been great for him.
“There were talks, that’s known already but a thing of the past now,” Xhaka said to Bild.
“I had good talks with the new manager Mikel Arteta. He convinced me of his ideas and his philosophy and showed a lot of appreciation for me.”
“I am delighted that I could pay back the trust he put in me and just hope for the future that we can qualify for the Champions League and finally play at the top level in Europe again.”
“The fans can be sure that I will always go beyond my limits for Arsenal and give it my all.”
Elsewhere want-away winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to stay put at AS Roma.
According to Sport Bild, he’s told his parent club that. The Serie A side paid Arsenal €3 million for a year long loan, where’s scored six times and registered three assists.
