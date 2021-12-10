After falling to a shock defeat to Rafa Benitez’s struggling Everton side, Arsenal will look to bounce straight back this weekend against Ralph Hasenhüttl’s struggling Southampton side.
Mikel Arteta’s men will be confident of securing a victory if history is anything to go by. The Gunners have a fantastic record against the Saints. In their last 11 matches against Southampton, Arsenal has only failed to win once. Their record against them at home is even more impressive. They are undefeated in Premier League clashes against the Saints since 1987, where they have been the home team.
Arsenal has fallen into a mini-slump after their impressive 10 games undefeated streak saw them surge up the table after a forgettable start to this current Premier League campaign.
Arteta and his charges will hope to right the ship again beginning this weekend.
Arsenal vs Southampton FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 11th December 2021
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (WLWLL) Southampton (WLLDD)
Granit Xhaka made an incredible return from the knee injury that threatened to wreck his season. His return to the match day squad one month early was the one bright spot on an otherwise forgettable day on Merseyside last time out in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the Swiss international’s determination in the face of such an injury, whilst giving credit to the medical staff at the same time.
“It’s the way he works, and it’s the way he is, credit to the medical team as well for the work that they’ve done and it’s great to have him back.”
Bernd Leno will not feature from the bench, it seems, as the German is still struggling with the groin issue that has kept him out of the last couple of match day squads. Luckily for the Gunners, Aaron Ramsdale is in the form of his life and it is unlikely Leno would have started here regardless of his fitness.
Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt as well.
The Brazilian is currently being assessed by the medical staff after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury against the Toffees. Mikel Arteta said he was ‘not positive’ about it when quizzed on the severity of the injury.
Sead Kolasinac has begun rehab after suffering a horror injury whilst on international duty for Bosnia. It’s expected the defender to make a return at the back end of January.
We will end with some good news. Emile Smith Rowe is a good chance to return to the fold after missing the loss to Everton. The young England international is amid a breakout season and his return will be a boost to the entire squad.
I am picking the Gunners to snag a victory here. I don’t think it will be pretty, but I am turning back the clock to predict this one will be one-nil to the Arsenal.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind