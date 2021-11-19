Arsenal Team News vs Liverpool: Granit Xhaka, Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal comes to Anfield on the back of a run of form that has seen them remain undefeated in their last ten matches across all competitions. It is a run of form that has also seen them rocket up the Premier League table. Yes, you read that right— Arsenal is the most in-form side in the Premier League currently.
Mikel Arteta has put his faith in youth, and so far it has paid off in spades. Emile Smith Rowe now returns from the international break with his first England goal under his belt.
His teammate, Bakary Saka, also got on the scoresheet also for the national team. They will both be hoping to carry that form into this one.
At the other end of the pitch, Aaron Ramsdale has proven to be one of the more astute pieces of transfer business conducted by the Gunners this past summer.
Not only is he the first-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates, but the 23-year-old was also given his first England cap by Gareth Southgate in the match against San Marino.
Liverpool v Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 20 November Sunday
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (DWWWW) Liverpool (WWDWL)
Arsenal has not had a good time of it against the Jurgen Klopp led Reds. Since the German took charge of Liverpool, Arsenal has only won once: a 2-1 comeback during Project Restart in July of 2020.
Right now the treatment room is fairly empty for the Gunners. Former captain Granit Xhaka remains out with a knee injury that he has been suffering from since the North London Derby rout of Spurs. The word is that this will keep him out until the packed festive period.
Joining him in the doctor’s office is Sead Kolasinac. The Bosnian suffered a significant injury to his left ankle in the last round of World Cup Qualifiers, against Finland. It was a horrendous tackle and whilst there has been no official word from the club yet, some are speculating it is a break.
If so, this would rule him out for the rest of the season.
Their opponents on Saturday have their own injury issues, and this could be a terrific opportunity for the Gunners to lay a marker down for a top-four finish this season.
Liverpool is a class act though so I'm going for a score draw in this one. Don't miss this match, if you can help it, cuz it's going to be a cracker.
