Arsenal Team News vs Burnley FC: Xhaka, Holding, Elneny

Arsenal make the trip up north to Turf Moor where they will take on Burnley FC, in hopes of getting their second Premier League win of the season. But manager Mikel Arteta will have to do without a few players.
The Gunners should be full of confidence after getting a much-needed win over Norwich City last weekend. And despite the reputation that the hosts have, Arteta will be quietly confident of his team’s chances of notching another win.
Burnley vs Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, 18 September Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Burnley (LLWDL) Arsenal (LLWLW)
The north Londoners will miss the services of three players for this game. One of them is Swiss midfield maestro Granit Xhaka, who is serving a three-game suspension. This is the second of those games, but he should be available for next week’s derby against Tottenham.
The other two who are out for the weekend are Rob Holding and Mohamed Elneny. The Englishman bruised his knee and is out. As for the Egyptian, he has a hamstring problem and is yet to return to training.
Though he will be missing these players, it is not bad enough to scupper the plans that Arteta would have thought of. Against Norwich, a notable aspect of the team’s performance was how freely they were able to create chances.
If that happens at Turf Moor, there is every chance that the Gunners can get a few goals.
Trying to beat the hosts at their own game is a little difficult given how good they are physically. But the visitors have the technical prowess to slice through the hosts’ defence and create chances. One aspect the Gunners should be wary of is corners and freekicks.
The reason for this is how good Burnley’s players are in the air.
Last week’s win would have surely relieved some of the pressure that was on Arsenal and Arteta. Now, it is important that they build on it, or else they will lose their momentum.
Burnley are a tough team to beat, but the north Londoners should come away with the three points.
Drop Leno again and start Aaron in goal