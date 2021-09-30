Arsenal Team News vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Xhaka, Elneny

After a really poor start in the Premier League, Arsenal have done extremely well to turn things around now, having won three matches in a row. Last weekend, in the North London derby, they put on a brilliant display and showcased what they are truly capable of.
They now travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion, who have been really impressive this season. With a squad that looks settled and focused, is there any bit of team news that will worry the manager?
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5:30 PM GMT, 2 October Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Brighton (LWWWD) Arsenal (LWWWW)
The only player that the Gunners have to do without here is Granit Xhaka, who has an injury problem related to ligaments in his knee.
The issue arose in the win over Spurs when Lucas landed on the player’s knee which twisted it inadvertently.
This absence could see an opportunity arise for Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who could partner Thomas Partey in central midfield. Arteta might consider this to be the safer option as compared to choosing someone like Albert Sambi Lokonga instead.
Brighton currently sit in the Europa League spots and if things had gone differently against Crystal Palace, they could honestly be top of the table right now.
That goes to show how good they have been this season and it is something the north Londoners need to be wary of.
Their style of play is something that manager Mikel Arteta would like to exploit by making his team press intensely and look for quick counterattacks.
This worked wonders last week and with the talent of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe, it is something worth exploring.
As long as the visitors focus on moving the ball quickly, they will be able to find openings in the Brighton defence. The movement of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is something the Gunners should look to make use of.
Arsenal know that they have a challenge on their hands this Saturday, but form is in their favour and that should propel them to get the three points here.
It might be a tough encounter, but Arteta's sdie should be the one coming out on top.
