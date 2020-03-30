Arsenal Transfer Talk: Willian, John Stones, Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal FC, along with the rest of global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items to discuss. We also have some transfer talk to do, because if there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
So let’s get started with Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who is reportedly rated with a value of about £30 million. The 22-year-old is being targeted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton, with the Blues closing in, claims Eurosport. In fact, this is a deal that could really escalate quickly, with the Daily Star saying this transfer could get signed, sealed and delivered as soon as possible.
Elsewhere, Manchester City central defender John Stones is likely on his way out, as Pep Guardiola reportedly wants Juventus’ Leonardo Bonnuci to be his replacement. This sale and purchase sequence would see City go up significantly in age at the position so that it makes it an interesting move.
Where could Stones land? He’s been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and even a return to Everton. Here is the City has more at this link.
Elsewhere, Chelsea winger Willian has seen contract extension talks stall out, and given how the team is stocked with younger talent at the position, it’s probably best that he moves on. Potential destinations include two other big six London clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Willian told ESPN Brazil that his preference is to remain in England: “My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don’t rule out playing in other leagues, no.”
For more on this situation, check out this link at Football.London
