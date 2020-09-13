Arsenal Fans Go Crazy over Willian’s Performance against Fulham

September 13, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Share

After the 3-0 win against Fulham, many Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for Willian who impressed big time in his debut.

The Brazilian arrived from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer after having spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old Brazilian, Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, signed a three-year contract after moving across London.

The midfielder made an immediate impression, contributing three assists within 60 minutes. His shot from close range was saved, but Alexandre Lacazette was there for the tap-in for the first goal. In the second half, his corner found another debutant, Gabriel Magalhaes, who headed home the second goal and later his fine cross-field pass was expertly finished by Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to kill the game.

His performance caught the eye of Arsenal fans who were overwhelmed with his debut. Some even suggested that the new arrival should be in line to win the Ballon D’or! There was plemty of reaction from fans of his former club, Chelsea, as well:

Some of the Arsenal fan reactions included:

The North London club have to be lauded for being smart in the transfer market and bringing in a talented player who can make a difference on a free transfer. Fans will be happy to see that the Brazilian is already hitting it off with his new teammates. They will be hoping that he can maintain this high level of form, and take the team to even greater heights moving forward.

Willian will want to show Chelsea that they made a mistake by letting him go and the midfielder can do that by continuing to perform in this manner. Arsenal will take on West Ham United next week and Willian will be raring to go, eager to put in another impressive showing. Manager Mikel Arteta will be happy that his faith in the player is paying off, and that can only lead to further success for the team as a whole.

Powered by
Filed Under: Arsenal, Football/Soccer

Speak Your Mind