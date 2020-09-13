Arsenal Fans Go Crazy over Willian’s Performance against Fulham

After the 3-0 win against Fulham, many Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for Willian who impressed big time in his debut.
The Brazilian arrived from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer after having spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old Brazilian, Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, signed a three-year contract after moving across London.
The midfielder made an immediate impression, contributing three assists within 60 minutes. His shot from close range was saved, but Alexandre Lacazette was there for the tap-in for the first goal. In the second half, his corner found another debutant, Gabriel Magalhaes, who headed home the second goal and later his fine cross-field pass was expertly finished by Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to kill the game.
His performance caught the eye of Arsenal fans who were overwhelmed with his debut. Some even suggested that the new arrival should be in line to win the Ballon D’or! There was plemty of reaction from fans of his former club, Chelsea, as well:
Willian leaves Chelsea to join Arsenal and now playing like prime Ronaldinho.
— Sharyf? (@Sharyf__) September 12, 2020
Just watched the Willian debut for Arsenal highlights.
How did we let this happen?
Roman has more money then he can even understand. The extra year was worth it to not see him wearing that kit.
Ugh.
— Reymundo Bravo (@reymundosonfire) September 13, 2020
Some of the Arsenal fan reactions included:
Hat-trick of assists. Willian means business for Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/hfFT1cGtJ8
— Alfredo@32 (@BoadiAsemah) September 12, 2020
Willian with a hatrick of assists worth mentioning. Pretty much settled himself quickly at Arsenal. #FPL
— bet. (@ezlhlmy) September 13, 2020
arsenal finally has someone that knows how to utilise their forwards- Willian is such a great signing bruh
— jeff (@JeffLeetweets) September 13, 2020
you just knew willian was gonna thrive at arsenal
— END QUALIFIED IMMUNITY (@basedgordo) September 13, 2020
Auba / Lacca / Willian (Best front 3 in Prem)… @Arsenal @AFTVMedia Wooooo
— Pearson Broadwater (@PearsonBroadwa1) September 13, 2020
Would love Arsenal to mount a title challenge. Willian could be signing of the season ? #MOTD
— Jamie Hall (@jamiehall86) September 12, 2020
Willian quite a steal for Arsenal.
— Penny Woods (@Pudsk) September 12, 2020
You know what, knowing our luck I won’t be surprised if Willian turns into prime Ronaldinho at Arsenal and challenges for the Ballon d’Or.
— CFC DUBois (@CFCDUBois) September 12, 2020
The North London club have to be lauded for being smart in the transfer market and bringing in a talented player who can make a difference on a free transfer. Fans will be happy to see that the Brazilian is already hitting it off with his new teammates. They will be hoping that he can maintain this high level of form, and take the team to even greater heights moving forward.
Willian will want to show Chelsea that they made a mistake by letting him go and the midfielder can do that by continuing to perform in this manner. Arsenal will take on West Ham United next week and Willian will be raring to go, eager to put in another impressive showing. Manager Mikel Arteta will be happy that his faith in the player is paying off, and that can only lead to further success for the team as a whole.
