Arsenal FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
We start up with the latest on the Willian transfer saga. The soon to be out of contract Chelsea winger is wanted by several teams, including both clubs that comprise the north London derby. According to a report from the Daily Star, Tottenham are leading the chase right now.
That makes sense, given how the Brazilian has great relationship with Jose Mourinho, from their times together at Chelsea. It would make sense that he might be looking for a reunion. To the Lane and Back has more at this link.
Elsewhere, here’s a transfer narrative where it’s Arsenal who have the upper hand over Tottenham, not the other way around, says TEAMtalk. The player in question in AFC Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Fraser, who is likely to be a part of a major fire sale on the south coast.
It appears the Cherries are ready to part ways with several stars, in order to raise funds.
Finally, we go back to TEAMtalk, for a transfer narrative on West Ham United defender Issa Diop.
He’s reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United, and valued at about £60 million.
