Arsenal Team News vs Leeds United: White, Tierney, Partey

Arsenal continues their pursuit of a top four finish when they host relegation fodder in Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend. As it stands, Arsenal sits two points clear of North London rivals Tottenham in the fourth spot.
The Gunners have an outstanding record against the West Yorkshire side. In their last 11 league games against Leeds, Arsenal has not lost. The last time Leeds kept a clean sheet away from home against the North Londoners was all the way back in 1993.
United’s plight looks even more desperate when you consider they have never won at the Emirates Stadium.
Interestingly, Arsenal has scored 24 goals via English players this season. That is more goals by English players than they have had in the last four seasons combined. Bukayo Saka (11) and Emile Smith-Rowe (10), both Englishmen, lead the goal-scoring charts at The Emirates this campaign.
The reverse fixture this season saw Arsenal record a comfortable 4-1 win at Elland Road. Brazilian Gab Martinelli and the aforementioned Saka & Smith-Rowe got on the scoresheet that day.
Arsenal vs Leeds
When is it? Sunday, May 8th, 2022 2 PM UK Time.
Where is it? Emirates Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? Arsenal (LLWWW) Leeds (WDWDL)
What are the odds? Arsenal (-220) Leeds (+600) Draw (+380)
Starting XI Prediction: go here
Team News
Central defender Benjamin ‘don’t call me Ben’ White has been ever present since his transfer to the Gunners last summer. Unfortunately for the Englishman, and Arsenal, he missed the 2-1 victory at West Ham last time out with a hamstring complaint.
That same hamstring injury will probably keep him out of this match as well. Mikel Arteta and his staff are hopeful he can make an appearance against Leeds, but he will be subject to a fitness test.
White is as a major doubt for this match at the time of writing.
Whilst there is a slim chance White will appear in this clash, there is no chance that Scotsman Kieran Tierney will play versus Leeds. The talented left back continues to recover from knee surgery and is expected to be out for quite some time. Rumors abound Arsenal is in the market for a new left-back amid Tierney’s injury problems.
There is slightly better news for Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian is making marked improvement in his recovery from the thigh injury that threatened to end his season.
Despite the optimism surrounding the midfielder, the Leeds fixture will arrive too soon for him to take any part. There is genuine hope that Partey will be available for the North London derby.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal can ill afford to drop any points and will need to collect all three points when Leeds United visits this weekend.
