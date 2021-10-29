Arsenal Team News vs Leicester City: White, Tierney, Odegaard

After a somewhat shaky start to this year’s campaign, Arsenal seems to have steadied the ship. After losses to Manchester City, Chelsea, and Brentford at the very beginning of this season’s campaign – the Gunners have not been on the wrong side of a result in any competition since the end of August.
That’s not to say things have been perfect, with plenty of questions being asked about Mikel Arteta and his side. At the end of the day, however, it’s the results that count and the last six league fixtures have seen them secure four wins and two draws.
The Gunners have a few injury worries heading into their clash against Leicester at the King Power so let’s have a look at who is likely to play and who isn’t.
Leicester vs Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12.30 PM GMT, 30 October Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Leicester (DWWWW) Arsenal (WDDWW)
The first cab off the rank is Ben White. The new signing was somewhat of a surprise starter in the Carabao Cup match-up against Leeds.
Even more surprising was the fact he played less than an hour.
Never fear though Arsenal fans – the gaffer set any fears of the youngster missing versus Leicester to rest explaining that he was suffering from a slight stomach bug and will be good to go this Saturday.
The same stomach bug saw Pablo Mari miss the League Cup fixture against Leeds. The Spaniard is also expected to recover in time for the clash with the Foxes.
Martin Odegaard was also missing versus Leeds after playing the last twenty minutes against Aston Villa in the league. It seems this was out of caution as opposed to any type of new injury.
The Norwegian isn’t expected to be very much a chance to appear at the King Power.
Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney has missed the last two fixtures for the Gunners with a bruised left ankle.
Mikel Arteta is hoping to have the talented Scot available this weekend saying this to reporters after the League Cup victory versus Leeds: “Hopefully he can be better and be available against Leicester.”
Controversial former captain Granit Xhaka remains a long-term absentee with his knee injury likely to keep him out to the New Year.
Arsenal will be hoping to secure three points against Leicester away from home which could be a massive result for them come to the end of the season if they can manage it.
