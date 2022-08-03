The 2022/23 season is just around the corner. Like real close. So close. You want to know how close? It starts this Friday night (UK Time) as Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace in a North vs South London derby.

Crystal Palace ended their pre-season on a high, defeating Ligue 1 opposition in Montpellier 4-2. Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard had three in the net before half time in front of a raucous Selhurst Park crowd. Just after the restart, center back Marc Guehi put the Eagles four up, before a host of changes from Palace boss.

For the North Londoners, it has been a pre-season of hope. Some positive moves in the transfer market and some tremendous results in pre-season have Arsenal fans feeling very optimistic. Mikel Arteta has a sound foundation to build from, and some serious talent in his ranks now.

The signing of Gabriel Jesus has transformed the Gunners’ attack, if pre-season performances are anything to go by.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FYI’s

When is it? Friday August 5, 2022 8 PM UK Time.

Where is it? Selhurst Park, London.

Who’s in form? Crystal Palace (LWDWW) Arsenal (WWWLW)

What are the odds? Crystal Palace (+340) Arsenal (-130) Draw (+275)

Team News

Arsenal has a few injury problems heading into this one. The good news is that a couple of them are just minor doubts, and it wouldn’t surprise if all of them played some part in matchday one at Selhurst Park.

First cab off the rank is Fabio Vieira.

The new signing from Porto has been out with a foot injury he picked up on international duty and is the only player that would surprise me if he played.

Next up we have Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney. The defender has just returned from a long-term injury layoff because of a knee injury.

Despite only returning to injury recently, Gunners staff have not ruled him out of this clash.

England star of the future, Emile Smith Rowe has question marks over his fitness, too.

His muscle complaint is not considered too serious, however, and Gunners staff expect him to make the opening day squad.

Finally, we have luckless Japanese right back Takehiro Tomiyasu. His opening half of last season had us all thinking he was indestructible, as he played match after match for the Gunners. It turns out he is very much destructible, as he has spent most of 2022 on the treatment table.

We expect him to be given every chance to make the squad as he recovers from his latest injury issue. I, for one, will be very surprised if he takes any part, however.

Stueys Two Cents

I am going to keep this short and sweet. This will be a cracker of a match. Under lights, Friday night, the start of a new Premier League season – what more could you ask for?

